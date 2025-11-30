McDuffie recorded seven tackles (four solo) with a forced fumble in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.

McDuffie has steadily produced tackles and peripheral defensive stats all season, and his performance in Week 13 was no exception. He finished third on the team with seven tackles, and he nearly caused a key turnover when he forced George Pickens to fumble late in the fourth quarter. McDuffie has at least five tackles in five of his last seven games.