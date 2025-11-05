McDuffie recorded 12 tackles (five solo), including one sack and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.

The Chiefs shuffled their secondary alignment in Week 9, with McDuffie logging a season-high 28 snaps from the slot. That led to 35 snaps in a run defense role, which helped McDuffie tally a career-high 12 tackles. It remains to be seen if this usage carries forward, but it would benefit McDuffie's IDP outlook.