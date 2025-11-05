Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Huge performance against Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie recorded 12 tackles (five solo), including one sack and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.
The Chiefs shuffled their secondary alignment in Week 9, with McDuffie logging a season-high 28 snaps from the slot. That led to 35 snaps in a run defense role, which helped McDuffie tally a career-high 12 tackles. It remains to be seen if this usage carries forward, but it would benefit McDuffie's IDP outlook.
More News
-
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Plays every defensive snap•
-
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Starts 16 games for Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Posts full practice to open week•
-
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Won't play against Denver•
-
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Unlikely for Week 18•