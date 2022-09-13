site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 13, 2022
Chiefs placed McDuffie (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.
McDuffie will be forced to miss at least four games after landing on injured reserve. The rookie played 32 defenisve snaps during his
NFL debut, so in his absence, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Chris Lammons will all be candidates for increased roles in the Chiefs secondary.
