The Chiefs selected McDuffie in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

McDuffie is a sticky corner out of Washington who was able to lock down PAC-12 receivers over three seasons with the Huskies. He lacks the ideal length to stick as a boundary corner in the NFL at 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds with 29.75-inch arms, but his film speaks for itself. He had just two interceptions in his career, which was due in large part to quarterbacks staying away from his side of the field. The Chiefs lost Charvarius Ward in the offseason, so McDuffie fills a need in the secondary.