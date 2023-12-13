McDuffie registered six tackles (three solo), with a sack, and a defended a pass during Kansas City's 20-17 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
McDuffie recorded one of the team's three sacks of Josh Allen on Sunday, bringing his total on the season to three. The 2022 first-round pick will look to keep producing during the team's upcoming matchup versus the Patriots.
