The Chiefs moved McDuffie (knee) to injured reserve Wednesday.

McDuffie has been struggling with a knee issue that caused him to miss consecutive games, and the Chiefs have decided to shut the former All-Pro down for the year. Officially out of playoff contention, the team likely does not want to risk further injury to one of its best players by rushing him back for relatively low-leverage games. McDuffie will end the 2025 season with 63 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed for one interception through 13 games.