McDuffie (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

McDuffie sustained a knee injury against the Texans in Week 14. He looked to be trending in the right direction to play Week 15 after logging a full practice Friday, but his knee issue is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's AFC West tilt. Nohl Williams saw more snaps in the secondary following McDuffie's exit in Week 14, and the former should draw the start at corner alongside Mike Edwards and Jaylen Watson.