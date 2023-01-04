McDuffie recorded seven tackles (four solo), including one sack with a forced fumble, during Sunday's 27-24 victory versus the Broncos.

McDuffie posted the first sack of his career at a key time for the Chiefs, as he forced a fumble while hitting Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson form behind on a slot blitz late in the second quarter. This set up the Chiefs' offense to quickly move down into field-goal range, though this 51-yard attempt was ultimately blocked. This game also matched McDuffie's career high for tackles in a game, and he now has 37 over 10 games this season.