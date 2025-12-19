Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Out for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
McDuffie downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting his injury may have worsened throughout the week. Through 13 appearances this season, the Washington product has logged 63 total tackles, seven passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble. Nohl Williams will likely have a larger role in Kansas City's secondary while McDuffie is sidelined Sunday.
