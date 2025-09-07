default-cbs-image
McDuffie recorded five tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed in Friday's 27-21 loss to the Chargers.

McDuffie was one of three Chiefs to play all 65 defensive snaps, most of which came at outside corner. He's topped 930 defensive snaps in each of the last two seasons, and he should be on the team's top playmakers in the secondary in 2025.

