McDuffie notched 44 tackles (28 solo), a sack and a forced fumble in his 11 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs as a rookie in 2022.
McDuffie spent part of the season on injured reserve while managing a hamstring injury, accounting for his six missed games. The rookie still racked up some impressive counting stats when healthy and should enter 2023 with a starting spot in tow.
