McDuffie notched 80 tackles (60 solo), three sacks and forced five fumbles during the 2023 regular season.

McDuffie graded out as one of the best all-around quarterbacks in the league in 2023, posting the 19th-best coverage grade among corners and the second-best grade as a pass rusher, also grading out reasonably well in his efforts against the run. McDuffie's efforts opposite L'Jarius Sneed helped the Chiefs to the second-fewest yards per game allowed and fourth-fewest passing yards per game allowed during the 2023 regular season. McDuffie finishes out just the second year of his rookie deal in Kansas City, so he'll remain a key piece in the Chiefs' secondary next season.