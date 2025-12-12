McDuffie (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

McDuffie managed to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice after spending the rest of the week as limited. The upgrade is a good sign for the former all-pro, meaning he will likely be able to suit up for Sunday's game even though he did not avoid an injury designation. The cornerback's return to the lineup after missing the last three quarters of last Sunday's loss to the Texans would take Nohl Williams off the field.