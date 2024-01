McDuffie (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

McDuffie has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the week, though he's been able to log a trio of full practice sessions. His designation of questionable may be mostly a consequence of the fact that Kansas City has nothing to play for Week 18 with the team locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC. The Chiefs are expected to rest a number of starters for Sunday's regular-season finale.