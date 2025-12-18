Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Remains sidelined by knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie (knee) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
McDuffie also sat out practice Wednesday, and he looks to be trending toward a second consecutive absence after sitting out the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, which eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention. If McDuffie remains sidelined Sunday against the Titans, Nohl Williams would be in line to start at outside cornerback.