McDuffie is dealing with stress on his fibula according to head coach Andy Reid, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com, McDuffie watched the team's recent minicamp from the sideline, though Reid noted that the cornerback should be okay. McDuffie played a significant role during his rookie campaign when healthy. The 22-year-old missed six games with a hamstring injury but still managed to record 44 tackles, seven passes defended, a sack, and a forced fumble.