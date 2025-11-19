Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Solid outing vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie tallied three solo tackles in Kansas City's loss versus Denver on Sunday.
McDuffie had a solid outing but was unable to carry over his momentum from the team's Week 9 loss, where he recorded a season-high 12 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks. The 25-year-old will aim to return to that level of production in the Week 12 matchup versus the Colts.
