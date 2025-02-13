McDuffie finished the 2024 season with 59 tackles (45 solo), including 0.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games.

McDuffie has started all 32 regular-season games in which he's appeared over the last two seasons. After being named a first-team All-Pro in 2024, McDuffie was a second-team All-Pro this season and also finished 22nd in Defensive Player of the Year voting. His 13 pass breakups marked a new career high, and the two interception were the first of McDuffie's career. McDuffie has become a quality No. 1 cornerback on the outside for Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.