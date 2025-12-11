Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Still tending to knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
McDuffie was knocked out of Sunday's game versus the Texans in the first quarter by a knee injury, and it's still bothering him as Kansas City starts its preparations for Week 15. He'll get two more opportunities to manage a full practice before the Chiefs publish their last practice report of the week Friday.
