McDuffie (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

McDuffie was knocked out of Sunday's game versus the Texans in the first quarter by a knee injury, and it's still bothering him as Kansas City starts its preparations for Week 15. He'll get two more opportunities to manage a full practice before the Chiefs publish their last practice report of the week Friday.

