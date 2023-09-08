McDuffie notched eight tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble during Thursday's 21-20 loss to the Lions.
McDuffie forced a red-zone fumble out of Marvin Jones in the second quarter, highlighting a defensive performance that already saw him post solid tackle numbers. The 2022 first-round pick could be worth monitoring in IDP formats, in the event that he can maintain increased production to begin his sophomore season.
