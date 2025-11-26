Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Tallies five tackles vs. Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie logged five solo tackles and a pass defense during the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.
McDuffie led the Chiefs with five solo stops while playing every single defensive snap for a third consecutive game (and the eighth time this season). The 2022 first-rounder is up to 55 tackles (40 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and seven pass defenses (one interception) through 11 regular-season games.
