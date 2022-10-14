Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that the team is leaning towards sitting McDuffie (hamstring) for one more week before activating him from IR, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

McDuffie was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, but it looks like he'll remain sidelined for at least one more contest while he works his way back from a hamstring issue. The rookie first-round pick garnered a major role in his NFL debut before suffering the injury that landed him on IR, so when he's back to full strength, he figures to be a key piece of Kansas City's secondary.