The Chiefs said McDuffie (hamstring) will "struggle" to clear his injury ahead of Thursday's contest against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

McDuffie sustained the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Cardinals and had to be helped to the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. With the short week, it's making it extremely difficult for McDuffie to be cleared to play. If he is indeed sidelined, expect Rashad Fenton and Joshua Williams to handle increased roles in the secondary.