McDuffie (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Despite reports that McDuffie would be unable to practice Thursday, the cornerback mounted an unexpected effort that earned him a limited grade in the day's session. The upgrade in participation means the outlook for Sunday's game against the Titans is a little brighter. If the starter can log another session of any participation level, he may be able to suit up Sunday. If McDuffie ultimately falls short for game day, Nohl Williams will likely log another start at outside cornerback.