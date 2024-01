McDuffie (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

McDuffie was a full participant in practice all week, but given that the Chiefs are locked into the third seed in the AFC, may not see the field all that much in the regular-season finale. In his second year in the NFL, McDuffie has accumulated 80 tackles (60 solo), including 3.0 sacks, seven passes defended and five forced fumbles over 16 games.