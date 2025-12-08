Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Won't return to SNF
McDuffie (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's matchup with the Texans.
The cornerback exited in the first quarter and spent some time on the sideline riding a stationary bike. Nohl Williams replaced him in the lineup.
