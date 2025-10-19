Chiefs' Trey Smith: Exits first half early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reports.
Smith came out of the game in the late first quarter to be checked out. After returning promptly and playing a few snaps, he was removed again. He was labeled questionable to return with a lower back injury. The potential loss of Smith is a serious blow to a Chiefs offensive line already without starting rookie left tackle Josh Simmons (personal).