Smith won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Smith still has a few more days before Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Ravens to get healthy, but his absence to begin the week of practice will make his status worth monitoring leading up to the contest. Though Smith is tentatively expected to be ready to handle his usual starting duties at right guard Sunday, the Chiefs are likely to be without left guard Joe Thuney, who is tending to a pectoral injury. Nick Allegretti is the most likely candidate to step in for Thuney.