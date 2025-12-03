Chiefs' Trey Smith: Logs DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The Tennessee product was sidelined for Kansas City's Week 13 loss to the Cowboys after sustaining high and low ankle sprains the game prior, and Wednesday's DNP suggest he's still dealing with the issue. Smith likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday night's matchup against the Texans.