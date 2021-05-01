The Chiefs selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 226th overall.

This is a worthwhile risk at this stage of the draft as Smith possesses fringe Day 2 talent but medicals sent him tumbling into the late sixth. Smith was a five-star recruit out of high school who was a freshman All-American at Tennessee. Blood clots in his lungs, unfortunately, cropped up in his sophomore season, but he was able to return and start at guard his final two seasons. If Smith's medical issues are behind him, the Chiefs may have just found themselves a future contributor at pick 226.