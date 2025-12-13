Smith (ankle) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It looked like Smith would be able to return to game action in Week 15 when he managed a full practice Wednesday, but he subsequently downgraded to limited participation Thursday and then missed practice entirely Friday. Per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com, coach Andy Reid said Friday, "I don't think he's quite there." Now he'll miss his third straight game as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain, and Mike Caliendo projects to make another start at right guard in his stead.