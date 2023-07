Scott signed with the Chiefs on Friday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

The move coincides with the Chiefs placing wide receiver John Ross on the reserve/retired list Wednesday. This is Scott's second stint with Kansas City this offseason, having previously signed as an undrafted free agent in May before being waived a week later after rookie minicamp. He'll have another opportunity to prove himself as he competes for a depth spot on the Chiefs' wide receiver corps.