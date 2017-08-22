Play

Bray finished just 2-of-5 for 23 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's game against the Bengals.

Bray didn't throw his first pass until midway through the third quarter in the contest, but clearly worked ahead of Joel Stave and behind Patrick Mahomes. The fifth-year signal-caller's status with the team likely hinges on whether or not the Chiefs keep a third quarterback. He's no longer eligible for the practice squad, so Bray will have to search for a job elsewhere if he doesn't make the cut.

