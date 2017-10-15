Play

Bray (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Bray has been third on the depth chart at quarterback behind Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes all season, and that's unlikely to change barring an injury to one of the two players. As a result, look for Bray to remain a fixture on the inactive list until further notice.

