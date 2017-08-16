Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Will play fourth quarter Saturday
Bray will quarterback during the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Bray completed five of eight passes for 63 yards and an interception during the Chiefs' preseason opener against the 49ers, while Patrick Mahomes outplayed him with seven completions on nine pass attempts for 49 yards and a score. Alex Smith and the first team will play the first half Saturday, with Mahomes stepping in for the third quarter. This may indicate the rookie having surpassed Bray in the battle for the backup job behind Smith.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Will play second quarter Friday•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Starts preseason finale, may make roster•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Starting in Thursday's game•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Expected to get a lot of work Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Will start in Thursday's preseason finale•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Won't play on Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...