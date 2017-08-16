Bray will quarterback during the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Bray completed five of eight passes for 63 yards and an interception during the Chiefs' preseason opener against the 49ers, while Patrick Mahomes outplayed him with seven completions on nine pass attempts for 49 yards and a score. Alex Smith and the first team will play the first half Saturday, with Mahomes stepping in for the third quarter. This may indicate the rookie having surpassed Bray in the battle for the backup job behind Smith.