Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Will play second quarter Friday
Bray will play at quarterback during the second quarter of Friday's preseason opener against the 49ers, Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com reports.
Bray is currently one spot ahead of 10th overall pick Pat Mahomes in the pecking order at quarterback, while veteran Alex Smith is slated to start and play throughout the entire first quarter Friday. Bray has yet to see regular season action in the NFL, however, so Mahomes' upside figures to eventually allow for the rookie to surpass Bray on the depth chart.
