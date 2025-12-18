Thornton (concussion) will not practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Thornton and top wideout Rashee Rice (concussion) have both kicked off Week 16 with back-to-back absences from practice, a scenario that could leave Gardner Minshew shorthanded for Sunday's game against the Titans. Prior to entering the concussion protocol during Kansas City's loss to the Chargers in Week 15, Thornton secured two of three targets for 47 yards.