Thornton didn't reel in his lone target during Sunday's 23-20 overtime victory against the Colts.

Thornton's role on offense has declined significantly with all of the Chiefs' weapons available, and there's nothing to suggest that will change. Thornton remains a deep-threat option in the passing attack, evidenced by his 61-yard grab in Week 11 versus the Broncos, but he'll likely see minimal opportunities moving forward, so he can be viewed as a depth piece with some upside if injuries hit the wide receiver room.