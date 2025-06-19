Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday at the final session of mandatory minicamp that Thorton has had an offseason, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.comreports.

"I like [Thorton]," said Reid, mentioning that the wideout has "got [Mahomes'] trust" and has "gotten some valuable reps here." A 2022 second-round pick, Thorton never managed to put things together across his three seasons in New England, resulting in his being cut last November and joining Kansas City's practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound speedster has managed to flash during early offseason activities, but his next task will be to keep that momentum going during full-contact drills at training camp in July. The Chiefs have a crowded receiver corps, but if Thorton is able to secure a depth roster spot Reid may be able to make use of his 4.28 speed in occasional designed packages.