Thornton exited Sunday's game agains the Raiders with a left ankle injury and will not return.

Thornton was injured at the end of a long catch in the fourth quarter when he was tackled from behind, as the defender fell on his ankle. It was an obviously serious injury, with Thornton's foot pointing the wrong direction. He was put in a cast and carted off the field. Thornton was having a career game in Las Vegas, catching five of eight targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns prior to his injury. Jalen Royals is next up at wideout alongside Xavier Worthy after Rashee Rice (hamstring) left with an injury earlier in the day Sunday.