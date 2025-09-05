Thornton is a candidate to see added work early on this season, with Rashee Rice (suspension) set to miss the Chiefs' first six games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In Rice's absence, Xavier Worthy is in line to have a high profile in the passing offense, while Hollywood Brown and Thornton also figure to factor in, per Rapoport. Thornton earned a roster spot with a strong training camp, and now the speedster has a chance to make his mark out of the gate this season. Also in the team's WR mix are veteran option JuJu Smith-Schuster, with Jason Brownlee and Nikko Remigio on hand as well.