Thornton finished with three catches for 90 yards on five targets in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

After drawing a team-high nine targets in the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Giants, Thornton saw his role in the passing game take a significant hit in the Week 4 win over the Ravens, when Kansas City returned Xavier Worthy from a two-game absence. Though he still ranked fourth among Chiefs receivers in snap share (45 percent) and ranked fourth overall in targets in Monday's win, Thornton was able to make the most of his opportunities. He accounted for three of the Chiefs' four biggest plays of the night, ripping off gains of 34, 32 and 24 yards on downfield throws by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As one of the speedier players on the roster, Thornton could continue to have a role as a vertical threat even when Rashee Rice returns from suspension Week 7, but Thornton's game-to-game production will likely be somewhat volatile.