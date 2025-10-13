Thornton was not targeted during Sunday night's 30-17 win over Detroit.

Thornton fell back to earth Week 6, playing just 27 percent of offensive snaps and finishing without a target for the first time this season. His decline in usage and involvement bodes especially poorly with Rashee Rice (suspension) eligible for reinstatement Week 7 versus the Raiders. As such, Thornton looks positioned to work behind all of Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster versus Las Vegas in Week 7, a role wherein he could be relegated to little more than scripted downfield plays.