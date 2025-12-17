Thornton (concussion) caught two of three targets for 47 yards before exiting the contest early in the fourth quarter due to a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Thornton played 31 of the Chiefs' 61 offensive snaps in the contest, behind Rashee Rice (52), Xavier Worthy (41) and Juju Smith-Schuster (32). With Hollywood Brown (personal) inactive, the 25-year-old Thornton saw a 51 percent snap share, his largest since Week 3. His increased role Sunday led to a bump in production, but fantasy managers should monitor his status in the concussion protocol leading up to the Kansas City's Week 16 matchup against the Titans. Even if he clears the protocol, the Baylor product would remain difficult to trust for significant fantasy production against Tennessee, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) done for the season.