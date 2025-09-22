Thornton finished with five receptions on nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Thornton was afforded another opportunity to post noteworthy numbers after Xavier Worthy (shoulder) was held out for another contest. The 25-year-old Thornton had a second touchdown grab taken off the board when replay review determined he was down before extending past the goal line. It will be hard to ignore Thornton's production in recent weeks, but it is worth noting again that his role could be reduced when Worthy eventually is cleared for action. The latter's next opportunity to return will come against the Ravens next Sunday.