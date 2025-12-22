Thornton (concussion) was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report.

Both Thornton and fellow WR Rashee Rice have yet to log any on-field work since emerging from Week 15 action with concussions. As a result, it appears a stretch for either player to gain clearance from an independent neurologist ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos. Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals are the Chiefs' current healthy options at the position.