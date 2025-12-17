Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Logs DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Thornton sustained a concussion in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, so it's no surprise he won't practice Wednesday. The fourth-year pro has been one of Kansas City's most productive receivers this season, catching 19 of 36 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns while also accumulating 475 kick-return yards. He must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for the Week 16 matchup against the Titans on Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: In concussion protocol after loss•
-
Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Possible concussion•
-
Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Snares two passes versus Texans•
-
Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Blanked by Colts•
-
Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: One grab in loss•
-
Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Snap counts dwindling•