Thornton (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Thornton sustained a concussion in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, so it's no surprise he won't practice Wednesday. The fourth-year pro has been one of Kansas City's most productive receivers this season, catching 19 of 36 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns while also accumulating 475 kick-return yards. He must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for the Week 16 matchup against the Titans on Sunday.