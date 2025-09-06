Thornton secured two of four targets for 41 yards during the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

Thornton recorded the second-highest yardage total of his NFL career in his first regular-season appearance with Kansas City, playing 72 percent of offensive snaps and operating as a starter in three-wide sets alongside Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. With Rashee Rice (suspension) unavailable for the first six games of the year, Thornton had already been facing increased opportunities, but it was Xavier Worthy (shoulder) being forced out after just three offensive snaps that bumped Thornton into a starting role in three-wide sets. If Worthy and Jalen Royals (knee) aren't ready to return Week 2 against the Eagles, Thornton will be primed for a similar opportunity.