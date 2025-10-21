Thornton reeled in one of his two targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 31-0 victory over the Raiders.

Despite a strong start to the season where Thornton turned in three touchdowns in the first four weeks, Thornton has seen his playing time fall off from Week 4 on, playing less than half of the offensive snaps in each of the past four contests. With Rashee Rice back in the mix for KC, there are not as many snaps to go around in the wideout room, so it's unlikely Thornton will see his role grow unless injuries hit.