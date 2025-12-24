The Chiefs placed Thornton (concussion) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Thornton entered the league's concussion protocol following the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Chargers, which prevented him from playing against the Titans in Week 16. Since the Chiefs are eliminated from playoff contention, Thornton's placement on IR means he will not return in 2025 and not play in the Kansas City's last two regular-season games. The 2022 second-rounder signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in February after being cut by the Patriots in November in 2024, and he finished his first year in Kansas City with a 19/438/3 receiving line (on 36 targets) while turning 18 kickoff returns into 475 yards (26.4 yards per return). With Thornton and Rashee Rice (concussion) both on IR, the Chiefs' wide receiver corps will be led by Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown.